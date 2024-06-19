Adirondack Trust Co. Purchases 36 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 120.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ASML by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $1,061.38 on Wednesday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $563.99 and a one year high of $1,077.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $949.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $890.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.81 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

