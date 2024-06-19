Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 215 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Adirondack Trust Co. cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 4,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE WFC opened at $59.05 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.45. The firm has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WFC

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.