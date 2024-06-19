Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Up 0.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% on Tuesday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $653.00 to $660.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Adobe traded as high as $530.37 and last traded at $521.80. 1,647,554 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 3,514,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $518.74.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,511,473,000 after purchasing an additional 382,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,371,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,288,309,000 after purchasing an additional 277,484 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,857,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,277,785,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,358,515 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,732,307,000 after purchasing an additional 202,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $233.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $475.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

