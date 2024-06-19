Aecon Group Inc. (ARE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on July 3rd

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Aecon Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$16.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aecon Group has a 1-year low of C$8.42 and a 1-year high of C$17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Paradigm Capital upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$19.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti bought 4,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,299.17. In other Aecon Group news, Director Stuart Lee acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$114,310.00. Also, Senior Officer Adam Robert Borgatti acquired 4,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.07 per share, with a total value of C$55,299.17. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Articles

