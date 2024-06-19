Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,927,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,647,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Affirm by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,506,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,569,000 after acquiring an additional 769,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.69 and a beta of 3.47. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.81 and a 52 week high of $52.48. The company has a current ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $37.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AFRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $297,945.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Company Profile

(Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Featured Stories

