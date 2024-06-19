AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for AGCO in a report released on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Deb now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $12.18 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.94 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.91 EPS.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 7.90%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.83.

Read Our Latest Report on AGCO

AGCO Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AGCO opened at $102.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO has a one year low of $100.24 and a one year high of $140.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.36.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Institutional Trading of AGCO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in AGCO by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in AGCO by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in AGCO by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AGCO

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.