AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.83.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get AGCO alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AGCO

AGCO Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $102.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AGCO has a 1 year low of $100.24 and a 1 year high of $140.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.50 and its 200-day moving average is $115.36.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AGCO will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in AGCO by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in AGCO by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 99,212 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in AGCO by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

(Get Free Report

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.