AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee Buys 1,300 Shares of Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.23 per share, with a total value of C$10,699.00.

On Monday, April 1st, AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee bought 1,400 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.29 per share, with a total value of C$11,606.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee bought 1,400 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.05 per share, with a total value of C$11,270.00.

Shares of TSE AGF.B opened at C$8.31 on Wednesday. AGF Management Limited has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$537.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.01.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGF.B. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. CIBC increased their price target on AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.75.

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

