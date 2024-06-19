AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee Buys 1,300 Shares of Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.23 per share, with a total value of C$10,699.00.
AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 1st, AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee bought 1,400 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.29 per share, with a total value of C$11,606.00.
- On Wednesday, April 24th, AGF Management Limited, La Societe de Gestion AGF Limitee bought 1,400 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.05 per share, with a total value of C$11,270.00.
AGF Management Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of TSE AGF.B opened at C$8.31 on Wednesday. AGF Management Limited has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$537.08 million, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.01.
AGF Management Company Profile
AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.
