Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.71

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$77.71 and traded as high as C$89.05. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at C$88.68, with a volume of 1,802,601 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Veritas Investment Research boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$88.40 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$97.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.11, a PEG ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$90.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$77.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of C$2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.3937412 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 199.07%.

In other news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$93.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,677,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Charles Norman Vollmershausen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$95.01, for a total transaction of C$475,050.00. Also, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$93.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,677,000.00. Insiders have sold 162,279 shares of company stock worth $14,709,636 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

