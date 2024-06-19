Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) CAO Sells $291,000.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $147.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.24 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on ABNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,742,000 after purchasing an additional 273,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $726,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

