Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Trading Up 2.8%

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $150.08 and last traded at $150.03. 621,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,399,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.97.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho raised Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $94.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.90 and a 200 day moving average of $150.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares in the company, valued at $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 390,612 shares of company stock worth $59,767,075 in the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

