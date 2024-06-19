Alamos Gold Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 6,515 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 147% compared to the average volume of 2,638 call options.

NYSE:AGI opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $17.29.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.75 to $27.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alamos Gold by 20.7% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

