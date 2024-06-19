Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is General Partner Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

General Partner Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 4.2% of General Partner Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. General Partner Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.3% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 98,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 155.7% during the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 20.0% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 113,662 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after buying an additional 18,956 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $176.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.83 and a 12-month high of $182.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

