Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALVOF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on July 15th

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Alvopetro Energy stock opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.12. Alvopetro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.85 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $120.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 39.18% and a return on equity of 33.00%.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

