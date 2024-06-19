Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Lifted by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.3% of Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Modus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,590 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 83,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 128,924 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $6,560,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.82.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $182.81 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.35 and a fifty-two week high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 51.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

