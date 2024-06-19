American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.92.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.76. American Electric Power has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $93.44.
American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.
American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.
