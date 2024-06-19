American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives $220.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $220.30.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total transaction of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. American Trust raised its stake in American Express by 2.0% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 9,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in American Express by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 154,441 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $35,201,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in American Express by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 174,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $229.32 on Friday. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $244.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

