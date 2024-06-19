American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Acquired by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.0% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 28,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.81. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. American States Water has a 1 year low of $66.03 and a 1 year high of $89.93.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American States Water will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American States Water from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American States Water

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins bought 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $40,056.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary Ann Hopkins bought 560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.53 per share, with a total value of $40,056.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $257,937.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,676.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at $543,805.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.