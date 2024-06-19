America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $364.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.48 million. America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.10%. America’s Car-Mart’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $127.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.41 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Douglas W. Jr. Campbell purchased 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $198,970.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,222.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 13,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.87 per share, with a total value of $784,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 742,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,939,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas W. Jr. Campbell bought 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $198,970.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,222.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 25,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,834 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

