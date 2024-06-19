AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) Short Interest Up 8.0% in May

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
AMTD Digital Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of HKD opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. AMTD Digital has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $8.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79.
AMTD Digital Company Profile
