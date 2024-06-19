AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD) Short Interest Up 8.0% in May

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the May 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 525,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

AMTD Digital Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of HKD opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. AMTD Digital has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $8.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

