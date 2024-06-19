Analysts Set Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target at $403.67

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $403.67.

A number of research firms have commented on ISRG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $435.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $394.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.56. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $436.94. The company has a market capitalization of $154.29 billion, a PE ratio of 78.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total value of $554,140.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.92, for a total transaction of $554,140.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,149.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,385,753.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 191,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.