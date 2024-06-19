Analysts Set KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Target Price at $66.30

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $68.50 to $70.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

Get KB Home alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on KB Home

KB Home Stock Down 2.1 %

KBH stock opened at $68.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.77. KB Home has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.85.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 15.78%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 13.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $275,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,334.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $1,553,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,746.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,460 shares of company stock worth $4,384,468 over the last three months. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of KB Home

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,716,000 after acquiring an additional 26,789 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in KB Home by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in KB Home by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,799 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in KB Home by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 339,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 59,283 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.