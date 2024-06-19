Analysts Set Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH) Target Price at $20.57

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

LTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Life Time Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Northland Securities began coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Life Time Group from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Life Time Group

Life Time Group Stock Performance

NYSE LTH opened at $18.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Life Time Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day moving average of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Life Time Group had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $596.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.57 million. As a group, analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Bahram Akradi bought 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $653,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,414,613 shares in the company, valued at $23,708,913.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Time Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Life Time Group during the 1st quarter valued at $198,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Life Time Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Time Group in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Life Time Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.