Analysts Set Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Price Target at $610.27

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $610.27.

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of MLM opened at $558.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $582.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $553.15. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $389.90 and a 12 month high of $626.67. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 23.29 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $752,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,116 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,705,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 114.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 980,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,092,000 after buying an additional 523,038 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4,244.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 277,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,289,000 after buying an additional 270,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,042,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,421,000 after buying an additional 181,136 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

