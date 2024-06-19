Analysts Set Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Target Price at $22.57

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.57.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NMRA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.
View Our Latest Report on Neumora Therapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neumora Therapeutics
Neumora Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5 %
Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. Neumora Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67.
Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). On average, analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Neumora Therapeutics
Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neumora Therapeutics
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- What are earnings reports?
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.