Analysts Set Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA) Target Price at $22.57

Shares of Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.57.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NMRA. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. Neumora Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.67.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.34). On average, analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

