Analysts Set Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Price Target at $14.56

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.56.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $13.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.48). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $314.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -3.92%.

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.67 per share, with a total value of $232,390.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,208,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,517,242.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,798,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 81.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 437.3% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 220,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 179,518 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 234,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,000 after buying an additional 165,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 513,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,201,000 after buying an additional 157,637 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

