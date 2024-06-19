Analysts Set Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Target Price at $8.25

Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

SWN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SWN

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SWN opened at $6.75 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The business’s revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth $120,352,000. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 3,468.3% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,360,286 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $93,691,000 after buying an additional 12,013,898 shares during the period. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at $76,543,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 32.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,613,000 after buying an additional 9,709,483 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,364,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $298,381,000 after buying an additional 4,968,002 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.