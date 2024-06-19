Analysts Set Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Price Target at $607.94

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $607.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total value of $1,135,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at $70,238,340.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $12,532,780. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,275.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 55 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

TMO opened at $569.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $574.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $559.84. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $415.60 and a 1 year high of $603.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

