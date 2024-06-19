Analysts Set V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) PT at $13.06

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.06.

VFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush lowered their price target on V.F. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

In related news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,828.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $344,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,491.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 2,835.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.71. V.F. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $21.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that V.F. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.40%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

