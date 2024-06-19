Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MongoDB (MDB)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB):

6/13/2024 – MongoDB had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2024 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $385.00 to $250.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2024 – MongoDB was upgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

6/3/2024 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $480.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – MongoDB was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

5/31/2024 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $458.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $450.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $455.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $480.00 to $350.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $480.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $450.00 to $305.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $380.00 to $250.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $440.00 to $380.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $415.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $435.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $435.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $475.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2024 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $465.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – MongoDB was upgraded by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt to a “hold” rating.

5/17/2024 – MongoDB had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $500.00 to $470.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/3/2024 – MongoDB had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $465.00 price target on the stock.

4/25/2024 – MongoDB had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $465.00 price target on the stock.

4/23/2024 – MongoDB is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $218.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $322.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.43. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.81 and a 12 month high of $509.62.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $59,180.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total value of $263,422.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,408.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,976 shares of company stock worth $17,245,973 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in MongoDB by 327.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in MongoDB by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $91,915,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

