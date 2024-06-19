Andrew Jones Sells 239,863 Shares of LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Stock

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Jones sold 239,863 shares of LondonMetric Property stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 195 ($2.48), for a total value of £467,732.85 ($594,323.82).
LondonMetric Property Price Performance
Shares of LondonMetric Property stock opened at GBX 195.90 ($2.49) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,034.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 200.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 194.23. LondonMetric Property Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 152.30 ($1.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 210.80 ($2.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.47.
LondonMetric Property Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 1.44%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5,263.16%.
LondonMetric Property Company Profile
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
