Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,822.86 ($35.87).
AAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.12) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($38.12) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($29.22) to GBX 3,100 ($39.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.
AAL stock opened at GBX 2,389 ($30.36) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13,272.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.85. Anglo American has a 52-week low of GBX 1,630 ($20.71) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,813 ($35.74). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,476.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,081.40.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
