ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ANSS. Barclays boosted their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $320.00.

ANSYS stock opened at $325.13 on Tuesday. ANSYS has a fifty-two week low of $258.01 and a fifty-two week high of $364.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.29, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.98.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 135.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

