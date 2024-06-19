Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Antero Resources in a research note issued on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst D. Bhowal now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Antero Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Antero Resources’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of AR opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.00 and a beta of 3.28.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,032,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,807,503.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total transaction of $1,686,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,032,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,807,503.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $581,383.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,377 shares of company stock worth $16,326,084 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oslo Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Oslo Asset Management AS now owns 300,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,015,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,340,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $75,761,000 after purchasing an additional 285,485 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,508,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,205,000 after purchasing an additional 850,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,474 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

