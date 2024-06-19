APA Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for APA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.16 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on APA from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.52.

APA opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13. APA has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in APA by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. acquired a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth about $7,571,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in APA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,505 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp grew its position in APA by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 154,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 27,513 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in APA by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,841,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,093,000 after purchasing an additional 345,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.19%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

