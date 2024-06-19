Appleton Partners Inc. MA Acquires 1,404 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.31.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

