Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Welltower by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Welltower by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 15,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $103.94 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.86 and a 1 year high of $105.69. The stock has a market cap of $62.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.32 and a 200 day moving average of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 301.23%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.07.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

