Appleton Partners Inc. MA Boosts Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDX opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.25. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $67.58.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

