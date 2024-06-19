Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys New Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $251.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.92. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $251.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
