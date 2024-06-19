Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys New Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $251.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.92. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $187.49 and a 1 year high of $251.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.