Appleton Partners Inc. MA Decreases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,684 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $349,828.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $119.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.22. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.34 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EOG Resources from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.19.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

