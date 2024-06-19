Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.07 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $174,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,702,000. Napatree Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 7,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TXN stock opened at $196.25 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $206.00. The stock has a market cap of $178.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

