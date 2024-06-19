Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,636 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 98,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $30.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $130.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Intel

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.