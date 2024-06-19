Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.21 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 5,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $261.08 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $273.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $258.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.61.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.