Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $761,000 Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $685,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 189,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 74,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Up 0.6 %

GIS stock opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $82.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.74.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,462,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC lifted their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

