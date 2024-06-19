Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPHY. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 1,648.5% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $751,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.