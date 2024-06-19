Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,291 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 232.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 186,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $29,971,593.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 682,564,486 shares in the company, valued at $109,572,076,937.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 186,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.53, for a total value of $29,971,593.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 682,564,486 shares in the company, valued at $109,572,076,937.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,811,370 shares of company stock worth $1,130,121,394. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $177.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.84 and a 12-month high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.36.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

