Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 100 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $110.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.98. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.60. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.