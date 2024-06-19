Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 105 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Evexia Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Ndwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 844,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $215.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.31. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $168.30 and a 1-year high of $225.66.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

