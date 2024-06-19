Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,475 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addis & Hill Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,680,000. Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,881,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $640,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,850,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $60.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

