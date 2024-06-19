Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,857 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1495 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.